Court Orders Temporary Forfeiture of 23 Properties Allegedly Traced to Maina

By Alex Enumah in Abuja

Justice Folashade Giwa-Ogunbanjo of the Federal High Court, Abuja on Tuesday ordered the temporary forfeiture of 23 properties allegedly traced to the former Chairman of the Pension Reform Task Team, Abdulrasheed Maina.

The order was made sequel to an exparte application filed and argued by the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC).

Justice Ogunbanjo-Giwa, in a short ruling in the exparte application argued by Mohammed Abubakar, granted the order as prayed and directed the applicant to publish the order in a national newspaper to enable interested parties show cause why the properties should not be permanently forfeited to the federal government.

Details later…