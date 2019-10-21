Sagamites Club Floats Fund to Empower Small Businesses, Youths

Goddy Egene

Sagamites Club, a private socio-economic organisation will on Sunday, October 27, 2019, empower start-ups with entrepreneurial skills in Ogun State.

The initiative, is part of efforts to create employment and contribute to the growth of the nation’s economy generally.

The club, founded by a group of Remo citizens from Sagamu in Ogun State, is made up of business executives across various sectors of the economy.

Speaking at a press briefing on the club’s Leadership Empowerment Conference in Lagos, President of Sagamites Club, Mr. Seni Adetu, said a business support fund had been set up to support the 10 most qualified would-be-entrepreneurs, who would be selected based on merit and business propositions.

Adetu, who disclosed that Sagamites Club has an existing scholarship fund over the years, said: “It is a privilege to support the less-privileged. We are inspired by the fact that we are positioned to be of help in changing the narrative of our community youth, from the lamentation of unemployment and perceived laziness, fraudsters and drugs-consuming youth, to that of powerfully and gainfully employed young adults.”

He said that apart from the start-up opportunities for deserving youth within that community by financially and through commercial guidance, supporting quality business propositions, the conference it would also serve a forum for Sagamu youths to experience practical leadership through story telling of personal experiences of highly credible and accomplished business leaders in various fields from across the country.

“To this extent, top business leaders in the private and public sectors have been lined up to share their career experiences that day. They include: Vice Chancellor of the University of Lagos, Prof. Toyin Ogundipe; Managing Director/CEO of Airtel Nigeria, Mr. Segun Ogunsanya; Secretary to the Ogun State Government, Mr. Tokunbo Talabi, and CEO of Deloitte Nigeria/ West Africa, Mr. Fatai Folarin.”

“We can take more ownership of our destiny and help our youth to achieve the best they can,” he stressed.

Also speaking, the Vice President of Sagamites Club, Funbi Dawodu, said the club was committed to wealth creation and employment generation. According to him, since the club was founded in 1972, it had been a major force for good in the Remo community and indeed Ogun State.

He the vision of the club had been to be the most celebrated socio-economic club in the state.

“The intent is to be at the forefront of enriching the community and empowering its citizens. We have offered scholarships to indigent students over the years who have become successful professionals both in Nigeria and outside the country. Now we are raising the bar with the launching of the club’s annual Leadership Conference and Business Support initiative,” Dawodu said.