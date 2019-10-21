Regimental Dinners: Keeping up with Military Tradition

Chiemelie Ezeobi writes that in keeping up with military tradition, the Western Naval Command recently held its regimental dinner, which was an opportunity to enforce regimentation and foster comradeship among senior and junior officers

If there is any institution which adheres to tradition no matter how long ago it was established, it is the military. Tradition they say never dies and that particularly holds true for the military. The Nigerian Navy, one of the tripod arms of the Nigerian Armed Forces, is not an exception.

For them, instead of tradition being deemed as archaic and outdated, it is seen as an anchor to their past, constantly reminding them of where they have been, where they are now and where they hope to be. It would therefore be safe to say that the very tapestry or fabric that holds the military together is its customs and traditions.

Even though those traditions might not be understood by civilians, because of what they deem excessive regimentation, for the military, those same traditions are their heritage, even as they seek to align themselves with contemporary modern day structures and practices.

Thus, the observance of the customs and traditions of the military is an integral part of their way of life because a well defined and strong military built on past traditions is germane to its growth.

Regimental Dinner

One of such traditions held sacred by the military is the Regimental Dinners. Traditionally, regime ntal dinners are held to increase regimentation and foster comradeship among senior and junior officers. In essence, the formal dinner affords military officers, both seniors and juniors to interact among themselves, remind themselves of the traditions in the military and at same time exchange ideas.

Thus, commands and formations within the military structure often hold such quarterly regimental dinners. Recently, the Western Naval Command (WNC) held its regimental dinner in Apapa, Lagos and witnessed an encouraging numbers of naval personnel, officers from other sisters services and head of some governmental organisations.