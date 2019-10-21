Police Rescue Abducted Area Commander

John Shiklam in Kaduna

The Nigeria Police have rescued the abducted Assistant Commissioner of Police (ACP) Musa Rambo, the Police Area Commander in Suleja.

Channels TV quoted Police spokesman, Mr. Frank Mba, as saying that the ACP was yesterday rescued unhurt.

However, no details were given on the rescued efforts.

The spokesman of the Kaduna State Police Command, DSP Yakubu Sabo, had earlier confirmed that the ACP was abducted on Saturday at about 3.30p.m.

Sabo said yesterday in Kaduna that the police officer’s car with registration number KRD 753 BT and his ID card were found abandoned along the road by a team of Operation Safe Heaven.

Sabo added that the vehicle was abandoned near Kanock Bridge, a border area between Kaduna and Nasarawa states.

He also said that contact had been established with the kidnappers who requested for ransom, but did state how much was being demanded by the abductors.

Sabo however said efforts are in top gear to rescue the ACP and arrest the culprits.

“The State Commissioner of Police, Ali Janga assures the public of the command’s resolve to secure the release of the victim.