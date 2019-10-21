PDP Sets up Committees for Bayelsa Guber Polls

The Peoples Democratic Party National Campaign Council has set up eight sub-committees to strategise for victory in the forthcoming Bayelsa State governorship election.

Chairman of the Council, Senator Bala Mohammed of Bauchi State, approved the setting up of the sub-committees to mobilise for the mega rally and work towards ensuring total victory for the party in Bayelsa State, with Council’s Secretary, Senator Ighoyota Amori, expected to issue a statement on further details of the committees’ briefs later.

The sub-committees are Council Advisory Board, with Governor Ifeanyi Okowa of Delta State as chairman, while Secretary is Senator Biodun Olujimi; Secretariat, Chairman is Governor Ahmadu Fintiri of Adamawa State, Secretary, Dr. Malachy Ugwu; Security, Chairman, Governor David Umahi of Ebonyi State, while Secretary is Alhaji Gurama Bawa; Women and Youths Affairs, Chairman, Governor Samuel Ortom of Benue State, Secretary is Udeh Okoye; Venue and Protocol, Chairman, Governor Bello Matawalle of Zamfara State, while Ibrahim Dankaba is Secretary.

The rest are Contact and Mobilisation, Chairman, Governor Darius Ishaku of Taraba State, Secretary, Chief Emmanuel Ogidi; Strategy and Intelligence, Governor Emeka Ihedioha of Imo State is Chairman, while Secretary is Mr. Victor Ebomoyi; and Publicity, Chairman, Governor Udom Emmanuel Akwa Ibom State, with Sir Kenny Okolugbo as Secretary.