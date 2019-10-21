Morocco Foresees Stable Fiscal Deficit

Morocco’s fiscal deficit is expected to be unchanged at 3.5 per cent of gross domestic product in 2020, the government’s draft budget showed. The estimate, which edges closer to meeting Morocco’s medium-term debt-to-GDP goal of three per cent was based on expected privatisation receipts of 3 billion dirhams ($313 million), the document seen by Reuters shows.

Other factors influencing the deficit in 2020 include the cost of a public wage hike set at 6 billion dirhams and the allocation of 26 billion dirhams to boost the purchasing power of the poor, it said.