Lawan Hails Gowon at 85

Deji Elumoye in Abuja

Senate President, Dr. Ahmad Lawan, has hailed former military Head of State, General Yakubu Gowon (rtd), on his 85th birthday, describing him as a man with unblemished integrity.

Lawan, in a statement yesterday by his Media Adviser, Ola Awoniyi, while felicitating with the unique Nigerian hero, thanked God for the grace of health, longevity and unblemished integrity evident in Gowon’s exemplary life.

The Senate President recalled that Gowon assumed the leadership of Nigeria as a youth and at a time the country was at the precipice of disintegration.

He added that “in very difficult circumstances, General Gowon rallied his troops and indeed all Nigerians to defend and preserve the unity and territorial integrity of their country. He did this through his inspirational call of ‘Go On With One Nigeria’ during the unfortunate civil war and after it through his policy of ‘No Victor, No Vanquished’ and the three ‘Rs’ programme of Reconciliation, Reconstruction and Rehabilitation.

“It is to his eternal credit that Nigerians from across the deep divide embraced themselves after the conflict and again integrated as one nation specially blessed by God. Even after exiting power, General Gowon has been unwavering in promoting the unity, peace and prosperity of the country he loves so much,” Lawan said.

While wishing the former Head of State many more years in good health, the Senate President emphasised that Nigerians would always appreciate Gowon’s legacy of patriotic and compassionate leadership as well as the prayer programme that he has institutionalised for the well-being of the nation.