ICPC Returns Six Tractors Retrieved from Senator to Constituency

Segun Awofadeji in Bauchi

The Independent Corrupt Practices and other related offences Commission (ICPC) has handed over six tractors recovered from Senator Isa Hamman Misau, who represented Bauchi Central at the Senate, to the rightful beneficiaries.

The tractors were meant to be distributed to the six beneficiary local government areas of Ganjuwa, Misau, Dambam, Darazo, Warji and Ningi in Bauchi Central senatorial zone.

While addressing journalists, the ICPC Commissioner in the state, Abubakar Dutsinma, said the release of the tractors followed a directive from the Chairman of the Commission, Prof. Bolaji Owosanoye.

He said the tractors are part of the 2015 constituency projects awarded through the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) and sponsored by the then senator representing the district.

The six tractors were recovered by the Constituency Projects Tracking Group (CPTG) on July 31, 2019.

Dutsinma said: “In Bauchi, the group has done so much in terms of tracking constituency projects that were given to the three senators and some members of the House of Representatives.

“In the course of that constituency tracking, we realised that tractors meant to be distributed in the Bauchi Central senatorial zone under the leadership of Senator Misau were not distributed. He was given the money for the purchase of the tractors to be distributed to the local governments affected.

“When the CPTG swung into action, it was discovered that the tractors were purchased, as we saw the papers from the contractors indicating that they were paid for and delivered, but unfortunately, they were not given to the people they were meant for.

“With the intervention of the ICPC, we came up and took the tractors into our custody; we investigated it and made our report. The senator was asked to refurbish the tractors because they were supposed to be in perfect condition which he did, and today, my Chairman directed that we should come and give the tractors directly to the chairmen of the affected LGAs.”