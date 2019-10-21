Former Under-23 Coach, Kadiri Ikhana, Cries for Help

Africa Cup of Nations winner with the then Green Eagles in 1980 and former coach of different national teams, Kadiri Ikhana, yesterday made a call to well meaning individuals to come to his aid as he seeks funds to go for a corrective hip replacement surgery.

Ikhana who is also a former U-23 national team coach, in an interview with www.scorenigeria.com.ng said he requires the hip replacement surgery to end his years of battling the ailment quietly and can no longer bear the burden alone.

“I retired from coaching because of the lingering injury which I thought would go with me quitting coaching altogether but I tell you, if you see me now, to take a step is difficult for me. I thought I could bear the costs alone as I have been treating it for a long time and can no longer cope with the bills,” Ikhana said.

The pioneer coach of Elkanemi Warriors FC of Maiduguri added that it has become necessary for him to cry out because the pains from the injury is now unbearable.

“I am coming out now because the pain is just too much. I need help and I won’t mind anything I just need help,” he added.

Aside his feat with the then Green Eagles, Ikhana had a stint with Nigerian Army, 1st Infantry Division Armed Forces where he represented Nigeria at two World Military Games.

He also played for Bendel Insurance for a period of five years, winning trophies before finally settling down with defunct Abiola Babes in Abeokuta before he retired.

Ikhana piloted Enyimba FC to win the elusive CAF Champions League for Nigeria in 2003 and was coach to several elite clubs including El Kanemi Warriors, Kano Pillars FC, BCC Lions of Gboko, Sunshine FC of Akure and defunct Sharks of Port Harcourt.