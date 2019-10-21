Emeka Offor’s Daughter Weds in Style

Emeka Offor’s name rings loud in both the social and corporate circles on account of his wealth and knack for celebration of life in grand styles.

The billionaire, penultimate Saturday, showed the world again that he could go to any length to make his children happy in life with all that God has given him.

This, again, was confirmed when he gave out his daughter, Njideka, in marriage to her sweetheart, Ugo Udu, in an elaborate ceremony witnessed by family, friends and loved ones on Saturday, October 12, at the Oriental Hotels, Lagos.

The elaborate event came exactly a week after the couple held their traditional wedding in Oraifite, Anambra State on Saturday, October 5, which was attended by notable Nigerian personalities including the Governor of Anambra State, Willie Obiano and Senator Ifeanyi Ubah, among others.

It was obvious to all that the bride’s father had a commanding sense of hospitality, as the gaily dressed guests, including Dr. Sunny Kuku, Jude Okotie, Linda Ikeji and Tony Foyeh, were treated to continental, Chinese and local delicacies and expensive wines.