Court Varies Sowore’s Bail Conditions in Alleged Treasonable Felony Charges

By Alex Enumah

Justice Ijeoma Ojukwu of the Federal High Court on Monday reviewed the bail conditions granted to detained convener of #Revolution Now protest, Omoyele Sowore, in his alleged treasonable felony charges.

The review was sequel to an application by Sowore praying the court to vary his bail conditions on accounts of his inability to meet the conditions described as ‘stringent’ by his lawyers.

Justice Ojukwu had on October 4 admitted Sowore to bail in the sum of M100 million with two sureties in like sum. One of the sureties, according to the judge, must deposit the sum of N50 million cash as security for the bail.

The two sureties must be resident in Abuja and show evidence of tax payment for three years from 2014 to 2016.

Also admitted to bail in the sum of N50 million on October 4, is Sowore’s co-defendant, Olaleye Bakare.

Bakare in addition is to produce one surety in the sum of N50 million and also show evidence of tax payment in the last three years.

Other conditions to the bail are that the defendants must not travel without the permission of the court.

Sowore was in addition ordered not to participate in any form of protest pending the determination of the suit.

Delivering ruling in the application, the court granted the request of Sowore and consequently set aside the order directing one of the sureties to make a security deposit of N50 million.

While the court reviewed downward the bail of Bakare from N50 million to N20 million, that of Sowore remains N100 million.

Justice Ojukwu held that all previous conditions attached to the bail stands, adding that the order restraining Sowore from participating in rallies and protests was not an infringement of his fundamental rights.

Justice Ojukwu subsequently adjourned the matter till November 6 and 7 for commencement of trial.

Details later…