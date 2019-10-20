Lagos, Ogun to Meet FG on Modalities for Roads Takeover

Segun James

Ogun State Governor, Mr. Dapo Abiodun has said that contrary to online reports, the federal government is ready to partner with the state and neighbouring Lagos State on the proposed take over of three federal roads.

The three roads are the Ikorodu-Ogijo-Sagamu, Epe-Ijebu Ode and Lagos-Ota-Abeokuta Roads

Some online websites had wrongly reported that the federal government declined consent to hand over the roads to the two states, quoting Abiodun as confirming the report.

However, Abiodun, in his Twitter handle stated that the federal government was in support of the brilliant intercessory initiative and never declined consent.

The governor disclosed that he, together with his Lagos counterpart, Mr. Babajide Sanwo-Olu, would soon be in Abuja to attend a meeting to finalise modalities for the initiative.

He, however, said that it was not likely that the federal government would completely hand over the roads to the states.

He noted that the role of the federal authorities will be spelt out in the agreement to be reached at the Abuja meeting with the Federal Ministry of Works.

The governor urged citizens from both states to disregard the reports, and be expectant of the promised relief soon.

Abiodun has recently disclosed that Lagos and Ogun State Governments were planning to take over, rehabilitate and toll the three federal roads.

The governor said the two states planned to reconstruct the roads through Public-Private Partnership.

Abiodun said he had met with Sanwo-Olu and both of them had agreed to commercialise the roads by bringing in private investors to fund and toll them.