Institute Unveiled to Honour Bala Usman

Demola Ojo

The Yusufu Bala Usman Institute has been unveiled in honour of an erudite scholar and historian, Dr. Bala Usman, who passed away 14 years ago.

A statement by the institute said the objective of the institute “is to carry out research on issues of Nigeria’s unity and development.”

The statement said the principles and ideas that the late Dr Yusufu Bala Usman (1945-2005) espoused, some more than 40 years ago, “are still relevant to the critical issues confronting Nigeria today.

“If some of his prescriptions have been seriously considered and implemented at the time, Nigeria would have been able to avoid so many of the tragic episodes that it has been experiencing in the years since.

“We have established this institute to preserve, enhance and build upon his legacy of committed scholarship and politically engaged activities which were aimed at moving Nigeria and the whole of Africa towards the vision of an equitable society, free from exploitation and oppression, where all citizens have the right to participate freely in a truly democratic society.

“We intend to critically examine and disseminate his ideas which can provide solutions to the issue of today and provide a foundation for creating new approach, new ideas and new institutions that can move Nigeria forward in a more promising future.”

The statement listed some of his most important works currently being republished in new editions to include For the Liberation of Nigeria, (in press), Nigeria Against the IMF, and The Manipulation of Religion in Nigeria, 1977-1987. All of these books will be available in the coming months.

The Institute’s board of directors includes Dr Segun Osoba who is chairman, Norma Perchonock, Prof. Gideon Tseja, Attahiru Bala Usman, Prof Usman A Tar and Hadiza Bala Usman.