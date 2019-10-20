I Won’t Allow Thugs in Edo, Obaseki Insists

Adibe Emenyonu in Benin City

Edo State Governor, Mr. Godwin Obaseki Saturday said his administration would sustain its stand to keep thugs off the streets in the state, as part of the commitment to attract investors to the state.

Obaseki gave the assurance at the Government House, in Benin City when the National President of the National Union of Road Transport Workers (NURTW), Alhaji Ibikunle Tajudeen paid him a courtesy visit.

At the meeting, Obaseki said: “We are going to work, cooperate and collaborate with the union in flushing out thugs and miscreants who foment trouble in the state. We would work and ensure they don’t have space to operate in Edo State.

“Our role as a government is to create the enabling environment for businesses to thrive in the state. If people are busy, they will not have time for trouble. We need to work together to ensure Edo State is free from miscreants and thugs.”

Obaseki commended the union for its support for his administration’s reforms in revenue collection in motor parks across the state, adding that the union “is one that is very important to the economic life of Edo State.

“NURTW has been very active, vibrant and supportive. The union was very understanding and supportive in my administration’s reform and restructuring of the mode of revenue collection in motor parks across the state.”

At the meeting, Tajudeen said the national executives of the union were in the state to show support and identify with the state government’s reforms.

He said the NURTW would hold the state delegate conferences (election) scheduled for October 23 across the country except in Edo State due to a pending court case against the Union at the Appeal Court in Akure.

According to him, the reconstitution of the Edo State Council of the NURTW will not hold at the delegate conference. Chief Odion Olaye will continue in office as chairman with his executives pending the determination of the case at the Appeal Court.