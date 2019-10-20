Five Persons Die in Road Accident

James Sowole in Akure

Five persons comprising three men and two women lost their lives in a fatal accident at Awoyaya village in the Ondo-Ore road, Ondo State.

According to the Federal Road Safety Commission (FRSC) in its situation report, said three other persons sustained various degrees of injuries in the accident.

The FRSC said the accident involved two vehicles, a Volkswagen Sharon car with Registration Number LAGOS KTU 706 BW and an unidentified truck.

The corps said the car was driven by one Sunday Dickson, who also lost his life in the accident while the identity of the trailer driver was yet to be known.

It stated that the remains of those who died had been deposited at the mortuary of the General Hospital, Ondo while those injured have been taken to the Trauma Centre, also in Ondo.

The FRSC said the accident may have been caused by overspeeding.

The Police Public Relations Officer for the Ondo State Command, Mr Femi Joseph, also confirmed the accident.