Confusion Rocks Okonjo Iweala’s Royal Home

Royalty is sweet!

The luxury of a modern palace is irresistibly tempting.

In the same vein, fame is coveted by all and sundry.

If you are in agreement with these postulations, you may not need to cudgel your brains so much to unravel the mystery behind the tussle for the rightful occupant of the Ogwashi-Uku royal throne left behind by the passage of Prof. (Obi) Ben Okonjo, father of a former Minister of Finance, Ngozi Okonjo-Iweala, who died last month.

If you are one of those who think the drumbeat of war will soon cease, you are dead wrong, as the battle seems to have just begun.

Society Watch gathered that the tussle for the throne has taken a new and more dangerous twist.

Just as many have heaved a sigh of relief that the war was over, the most senior member of the royal family, Prince Nathan Okonjo, armed with a court judgment, is set to move into the Palace, as ‘His Royal Majesty, Nathan Okonjo, Obahai ll.’

A source revealed that Nathan Okonjo, a cousin of the late Obi, believes it is his turn to ascend the throne. He had had a legal battle with the deceased over the throne for over 12 years.

However, his nephew, Ifechukwude Chukwuka Okonjo, a younger brother of the former finance minister, is allegedly also itching for war, as he is also said to have concluded his own chalking by another group of kingmakers, 11 days after that of his uncle.

The royal war, according to the source, has created a big gulf and serious enmity in the community, as they are currently living in fear.