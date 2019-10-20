Book and Exhibition on Abayomi Barber

An art exhibition and a presentation of the book, Abayomi Barber – the Life and Sketches of Abayomi Barber by Dozie Igweze, will be holding at the Hourglass Gallery along Saka Jojo Street in Victoria Island, Lagos on Saturday, October 26.

The exhibition, which continues until Saturday, November 2, will feature sketches related to the book.

The book, Abayomi, explores the early life of the pioneer, surrealist painter and sculptor, Abayomi Barber from his early childhood in Ibadan and Ife to his early years in Lagos working a variety of jobs – thorn carver, graphic artist, secondary school teacher, illustrator, musician before moving to the UK in the sixties to work as a sculptor.

The book explores the evolution of the artist, his early inspiration, his contact with Obafemi Awolowo and his sculptural practice while living in London.