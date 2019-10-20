Atiku Congratulates Omokri on Humanitarian Award

The presidential candidate of Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) and former Vice President of Nigeria, Alhaji Atiku Abubakar has congratulated the founder of the #FreeLeahSharibu campaign, Reno Omokri, on his award for ‘Humanitarian Cause of the Year’ at the 2019 Hollywood Weekly Magazine Film Festival, holding in Hollywood, California on November 2, 2019.

In his letter, Atiku said “my family and I rejoice with you on this auspicious occasion and pray God grant you the strength and wisdom to continue doing good”.

He said “I hope you see this award as a reason to intensify your campaign for Leah’s release”.

Omokri has visited 35 countries this year to appeal to world leaders and celebrities, including Boris Johnson, Howard Hewitt and a host of others, for the release of Leah Sharibu.

He also went to Mount Everest in Nepal, to draw world attention to the cause.