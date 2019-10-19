Police Disperse Shiites in Abuja

The police yesterday dispersed a procession of the outlawed Islamic Movement of Nigeria members popularly called Shiites around Wuse Market in Abuja. The policemen reportedly fired tear gas canisters and live rounds in the air, forcing the Shi’ites and passers-by to run for their lives. The IMN procession reportedly started on Sultan Abubakar Road but was quickly dispersed once the Police confronted them.

The Shi’ites planned to hold a nationwide procession today to mark their annual Arbaeen trek which sparked fears of another fatal confrontation with security men. Arbaeen is said to be a Shi’ite annual religious practice usually conducted on the 20th Safar of Islamic calendar to mark the 40th day of the murder of Imam Hussein, the grandson of Prophet Muhammad, who was killed on 10th Muharram.