JB to Temporarily Close Lagos-bound Lane at Magboro on Lagos-Ibadan Expressway  

Bennett Oghifo



The Federal Road Safety Corps Ogun State Sector Commander, Corps Commander Clement Oladele, has said Julius Berger Plc informed them of a temporary closure of the Lagos-bound lane of the Lagos-Ibadan Expressway between Magboro and Punch to enable them to rehabilitate the 1.3 kilometre stretch.

This is contained in aTraffic Advisory signed by Route Commander Florence Okpe, Public Education Officer, Federal Road Safety Corps, Ogun State Command for the Sector Commander that was sent to THISDAY.

Oladele stated that ongoing road rehabilitation work within the Magboro to Punch section of the Lagos-Ibadan Expressway would begin “from Monday 21 October 2019 to Friday 31 January 2020.”

He said, the advisory “is to bring to the attention of the motoring public that in view of the ongoing road rehabilitation work on the Lagos – Ibadan Expressway, the construction company, Julius Berger Nigeria Plc. has notified the Corps of extension of rehabilitation work on the Expressway from the Magboro to Punch section of the carriageway.

“This is to enable the construction company commence rehabilitation on the 1.3 kilometres stretch of the Expressway from Magboro to Punch.

“Accordingly, the rehabilitation work would cause the temporary diversion of the Lagos-bound traffic to the Sagamu bound carriageway from Magboro to Punch.

“This temporary diversion of traffic would transfer the Lagos inbound traffic to the same carriageway conveying traffic outward Lagos, thereby making both the traffic inward and outward Lagos accommodated on the same section of the Expressway within the 1.3 kilometres stretch of the road from Magoro to Punch in Ogun State.”

Motorists, he said should “note this occurrence and plan their trips by allowing more time to their traveling time, in view of the construction work that would narrow the carriage way which may impair motorisation.”

He commended the motoring public for their patience and cooperation, urging them to still bear with the inconveniences this temporary diversion may cause.

He advised motorists to continue to cooperate with the FRSC patrol teams and sister traffic and emergency agencies that will be strategically deployed to control the diverted traffic around the rehabilitation sections.

He also advised motorists to drive within the maximum speed limit of 50km per hour prescribed by the National Road Traffic Regulations, 2012, as the maximum speed at construction zones, to avoid road traffic crashes.

“Motorists are also enjoined to observe lane discipline and avoid driving against traffic, as violators risk impoundment of their erring vehicles and liable to payment of N50,000 traffic fine.”

Motorists observing traffic emergencies can contact the FRSC toll free number 122, he said.