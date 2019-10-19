Encomiums as QUICKRAIZ Executes 500 Campaigns in a Year 

Barely a year after it commenced operations, Quickraiz, an indigenous crowdfunding platform in Nigeria has had a harvest of encomiums for executing over 500 campaigns on her platform within the period.

The categories of campaigns launched on the platform in the last one year ranges from medical, education, Alumni Association contribution to charity, sport, group gifting and end of year party contribution funding among others.

Speaking at the one year anniversary of the platform, the Managing Director/Chief Executive Officer of Ativo Ltd, Mr. Bayo Adeokun, said the idea of Quickraiz was an offshoot of our cultural values of helping each other in dire situations.

“When we were growing up, what we were told was that a child is trained by the community and all of that has metamorphosed over a period of time. Sometimes when someone needs help educationally or health-wise people come together and raise fund for him or her, so what we did is to bring technology to bear and to make it more transparent, accessible and easier for people to use,” he explained.

Dare Osatimehin, one of the beneficiaries of the benevolence of Nigerians on the platform expressed joy for being able to raise over N370,000 for the medical treatment of his child, who was born with a medical condition called bladder exstrophy, adding, “initially I didn’t believe I could raise money on the platform but In a very short period they helped me to raise money for my child’s treatment”

Also, Seyi Akinwunmi Foundation, in achieving their annual goal of raising funds for the education and development of intelligent indigent children in Nigeria raised over N6 million, way above their target of N5 million.

Executive Assistant to the founder, Ese Agkpoghalino, said ”we used Quickraiz last year to raise fund and what really makes Quickraiz different is that they go all out to see that we achieve our target”.

Head of Sales and Marketing of Ativo Ltd, Remi Jibodu, said education and medical related campaigns recorded greater percentage of campaigns launched on the platform in the last one year and that “this lent credence to the figure by United Nations International Children Fund, UNICEF that one in every five of the world’s out-of-school children is in Nigeria. This behooves a very huge responsibility on the society especially the corporate organisations through their Corporate Social Responsibility”

It may be recalled that within one year of operation, Quickraiz joined the big league of crowdfunding giants in the continent as she enlisted as a member of African Crowdfunding Association (ACfA), a self-regulatory organisation (SRO) that promotes transparency and good governance by setting the highest industry professional standards and ethics in the crowdfunding space across the African continent.