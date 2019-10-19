Elvina Ibru Takes Lead Role in ‘Emotan’   

Fresh from her huge success in Bling Lagosian, Elvina Ibru would be casting her creative sights on the mythical Bini Story of passion and dedication, Emotan. It is the highly revered Bini diety credited with setting up the first kindergarten with ancient Benin kingdom and saving the Bini Monarchy during one of its most trying times. Elvina would once again bestride the stage in her usual charismatic and electric form, daring all to witness the most enigmatic turn in live stage portrayal. Emotan is written and Directed by Wiliam Benson and is the official play of the National Festival for Arts and Culture taking Place in Benin, Edo State this October. According to its Executive Producer, Joseph Edgar, Emotan would portray the Bini culture in all of its glory as the production parades the most expensive Costumes ever in Nigerian Production.

A replica of the royal beads is being carefully crafted, taking six months to be made. Replica costumes for all 15 chiefs are also being handmade and this production would once again force the very rich and deserving traditions and the culture of the highly revered Bini kingdom.

The First Lady of Edo State, Her Excellency, Mrs Betsy Obaseki, who is serving as the Matron of the production, has said that the story of Emotan would be used powerfully in the fight against human trafficking, especially as the ideals that the diety, Emotan lived and imbibed on the children of Benin under her care needs to be reinforced in modern day Benin in particular and Nigeria as a whole.

With a strong production suite made up of legendary Soni Irabor, veteran broadcaster, iconic entertainment personality Olisa Adibua, Emotan will surely give Nigerians a deeply provocative and emotional ride that would take them into the deep cavernous history that is the Benin Empire while also throwing up the much needed values of the era that is very much in demand in today’s Nigeria.

Emotan is showing 25th October at the Oba Akenzua Hall during the upcoming NAFEST and then it will play at the prestigious Agip Recital Hall of the Muson Centre December 22 through to the 25th. The okay is supported by Access Bank, Zenith Bank, FIRS and Keystone Bank, amongst several other corporate entities.