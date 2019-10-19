David Jhay Out with new Song, Plans EP

David Jhay is a music genius with excellence and creativity as his hallmark. His style of music and production has earned him a budding reputation graced with a glorious future.

Away from the scene for a while, he has been working tirelessly on a several projects. But here he is with a new body of work titled, Too Much with writing and production credits bagged him.

David Jhay said on the new song: “The inspiration is about God’s awesomeness in terms of timely interventions in times of need. That feeling you get when He comes through in a situation you were about giving up on. That’s the inspiration. Too Much is a song that connects you to God appreciating everything HE does for you and making you know that with him everything is in proper line.”