Automotive Giants Prepare for 20th Abuja International Motor Fair

By Bennett Oghifo

Reputable firms in both the domestic and global automotive markets are preparing to showcase at the International Conference Centre Annex venue of the 20th edition of Nigeria’s flagship auto show, the Abuja International Motor Fair.

According to the Chairman of the Organising Committee of the event, Mr. Ifeanyichukwu Agwu, “the fair will be a landmark and a benchmark in auto show business in the entire West African sub-region;’ promising that “participants and visitors to are billed to have a rewarding experience.” Almost all the major vehicle manufacturers and dealers in Nigeria are participating in the fair. Notable Banks and Insurance Companies; major Oil Companies; manufacturers and dealers in auto-accessories have indicated interest and are seriously preparing to participate in the event.

A source from one of companies going to the show in a chat said “a strategic platform as the Abuja International Motor fair offers is very ample for us to demonstrate to Nigerians and the rest of the world that we are ready to play strong and rightly in Africa’s largest market which offers a vista of opportunities with its abundant potentials. So my company being a proactive one will be there because it is a forum to meet our target market in their large numbers. We are determined to show to our patrons and potential ones that we are ready and capable of meeting their expectations and demands.”

He assured visitors and participants of adequate security at the venue stressing that measures have been put in place to ensure that. With the advantage of the accessibility of the new venue and it being in the centre of the city: “We have carefully put in place a lot of crowd-pulling activities all geared towards driving much traffic into the fair. “In addition to the mere display of cars, visitors shall be thrilled with live actions.’ They shall see, hear, smell and feel the power and performance of automobiles. Of course, there shall be games, gift splash and many more.

This year’s show is not all about cars More than 90 per cent of Stakeholders in the automobile industry along with trade visitors are expected at the prestigious motor show.