When Del-York Creative Academy Made Its Debut at Warner Bros Studios

Vanessa Obioha

Recently, the Del-York Creative Academy had the distinguished honor of being hosted at one of the world’s largest landmark entertainment studios, Warner Bros. Studios.

The two-day event organised and presented by the Business Resource Group took place in Burbank, California where selected students from the 2019 class of the institution and past alumni experienced and participated in workshops focused around the entertainment industry.

Projects from DCA students were also screened on the lot, followed by a panel discussion featuring DCA, University of Southern California (USC), Warner Bros. and other partners from various studios.

Also, DCA alumni and special guests went on a full Warner Bros. Studio tour, going behind the curtain into the operations of one of the world’s largest and most successful studios.

The President and Founder of the Del-York Creative Academy, Linus Idahosa said that

“Jack Warner, the esteemed head of Warner Bros. for many years was once quoted as saying, ‘If I am right 51 per cent rof the time, I am ahead of the game.’ I believe this visit will give voice to the potential that lies within Africa’s Creative economy.

“The knowledge exchanged here will also prove itself profitable in the years to come when Africa not only becomes the largest market for media consumers in the world but creates the largest and most effective outsourcing workforce on the globe.”

The Del-York Creative Academy is Africa’s foremost capacity building institution for film, media, animation and technology. It is pioneering the growth of the African Creative Industry, through its intensive hands-on training programs while bridging the gap between creatives in the United States and Africa.

In almost a decade of its existence, the academy has successfully flown in 85 lecturers from Hollywood to Africa and trained 1,800 students.