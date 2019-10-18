That Yoke Must Break’ Set to Hold

Mary Nnah

Plan has been concluded for the long awaited international programme titled, “That Yoke Must Break”, scheduled to hold on Saturday October 19th to and Sunday October, 20 2019 at The Chosen Revival Ground, Along Oshodi-Apapa Expressway, by Ijesha, bus stop, Lagos from 8am daily

According to a press release signed by the Public Relation Officer for the church, Pastor Louis Chidi, the programme which is interdenominational is divinely designed to break every yoke and bondage that has constituted limitation and stagnation in the life of the participants and at same time the nation.

“God has determined that through this power packed programme our freedom shall be actualized. Comes this weekend as we go to God in prayer during this special crusade, all yoke shall be broken and our story positively re-written anew.”

“No participant will go home empty handed because God Almighty has seen the socioeconomic suffocation the people of this country are subjected to and therefore has scheduled the crusade to liberate them from all entanglement. The crusade will bring to an end the era of apprehension and general strangulation prevailing in the society in recent times”, it stated..

The programme which will be presided over by the icon of revival evangelism Pastor Lazarus Muoka, will witness salvation, sanctification, Holy Ghost baptism, breaking of yoke from spiritual limitation, demonic possession, barrenness of the womb, intellectual and financial barrenness, it will also address physical challenges such as paralyses of all kinds, diseases, sicknesses, economics and political problems. Surely, the anointing will break all yoke in their lives.

The crusade is expected to attract an unprecedented crowd so participants are advised to come on time in order to secure vantage position. Pastor Muoka is inviting all to come and witness the demonstration of God’s power for a total liberation. He assured God has chosen that day to give freedom to as many as will come and present their problem to Him.

Free transport arrangement has been made by the ministry to convey people to the venue from any location within the Lagos metropolitan city. And most importantly provision has been made for a digitalize security measure that will address any breach of order.