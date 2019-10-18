Qatar Begins Flight to Langkawi, Malaysia

Qatar Airways has started flight operations to Langkawi, Malaysia, from its hub in Doha. The airline said the first flight to Langkawi International Airport landed on Tuesday, October 15, 2019.

To celebrate the launch of the new destination, an extra special flight was operated from Doha to Langkawi on Wednesday 16 October 2019, in which a number of VIPS, international media and Qatar Airways Group Chief Executive, Mr. Akbar Al Baker were on board.

Qatar said the special flight was greeted by a VIP celebratory ceremony at Langkawi International Airport which was attended by the Ambassador of the State of Qatar to Malaysia, His Excellency Mr. Fahad Mohammed Kafoud; Charge d’Affaires of the Embassy of Malaysia in Qatar, Mr. Mohamad Shahir Sabarudin; Chief Operating Officer of Malaysia Airport Holding Berhad, Mr. Mohd Shukrie Mohd Salleh; Chief Executive Officer, Langkawi Development Authority Dr. Hezri Adnan; and Qatar Airways Senior Vice President Asia Pacific, Mr. Marwan Koleilat, as well as senior airport officials.

Commenting on the feat, Baker said, “I am thrilled to have been on today’s special flight to Langkawi and to be here celebrating our arrival to this stunning archipelago. Langkawi marks the eighth new destination added to Qatar Airways’ rapidly expanding network in 2019.

“With its forested hills, stunning white-sand beaches and glimmering turquoise waters, Langkawi is fast becoming one of South East Asia’s most highly sought-after destinations and the reason why we knew we had to launch our flights here. Beginning with a four-times-weekly service that will grow to five-times-weekly from 27 October 2019, we look forward to welcoming business and leisure travellers alike on board so that they may experience the ‘Jewel of Kedah’.”

The National Carrier of the State of Qatar has launched a host of exciting new destinations in 2019. This included Lisbon, Portugal; Malta; Rabat, Morocco; Davao, Philippines; Izmir, Turkey; and Mogadishu, Somalia; and will add Gaborone, Botswana to its extensive network in December 2019 with Luanda, Angola; and Osaka, Japan, following in 2020.