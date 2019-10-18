Oriflame Marks Five Years Anniversary, Launch Anti-aging Cream

Sunday Ehigiator

It was a week of fun and excitement as Oriflame Nigeria, recently celebrated her five years anniversary, with a courtesy visit by the Swedish Ambassador to Nigeria, Ghana and ECOWAS, Carl -Michael Gräns, as well as the launch of an anti-aging product.

The company which was founded in Sweden with operation in over 60 countries, is known for its inspiring and innovative natural beauty products being sold by over three million independent consultants.

The event had in attendance top leaders, senior management staff and other key stakeholders of the organisation.

It was also celebrated with sizzling hot rewards for top successful consultants, some of who won all expense paid conference trip to Los Angeles, San-Francisco and huge cash awards.

In his address, Carl-Michael revealed that, Oriflame, has been in business in Nigeria since 2014, creating unique business opportunity and scientifically innovative products inspired by nature, this has impacted the lives of thousands of people in Nigeria.

According to him, “It was recently recognised as the fastest growing mid-size market in the world, and we are committed to enriching lives, as evident in our recent donation of over four million naira to the ‘SOS Children Village’ to send kids back to school.

“The brand has the capacity to showcase greater Swedish business collaboration opportunities in Nigeria. The embassy of Sweden will continue to support the partnership between Sweden and Nigeria, while enhancing establishment and investments of successful Swedish businesses, such as Oriflame in Nigeria.”

Also speaking, the Managing Director, Oriflame Nigeria Isidore Ogunjiofor, asserted that Oriflame is “not just a business but a platform to enrich lives and fulfill dreams.

“We have launched a new product highlight, which is an anti-ageing beauty product, which is scientifically proven to reduce wrinkle by 49 per cent.

“We will keep working on impacting the lives of thousands of Nigerians through its unique business opportunity. We will not relent in our effort to continually support young people especially women and less privileged in the society through the company’s various interventions and programs.”