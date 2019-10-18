Malaria: FG to Distribute 3m Mosquito Nets in Niger

By Laleye Dipo in Minna

The federal government will begin its battle against the malaria scourge in Niger State in November with the planned distribution of three million insecticide treated mosquito nets in the 25 local governments of the state.

The Minister of Health, Dr Osagie Ohanire, disclosed this in Minna in a message he sent to the state Governor, Alhaji Abubakar Sani Bello, on Friday.

A message presented by the Chief Medical Director of the Federal Medical Centre, Bida, Dr Aminu Usman, on behalf of the minister, said all arrangements for the commencement of the distribution had been completed.

“The insecticide nets would be distributed to all the nook and crannies of the state to ensure that it gets to each household,” Usman said, pleading with the people to ensure its proper usage for effectiveness.

He noted that malaria remained a major public health challenge in the country which had necessitated the need for government to intervene in checking the spread.

Receiving the minister on behalf of the governor, the Chief of Staff, Government House, Alhaji Ibrahim Balarabe, said the administration would partner with any organisation for the eradication of malaria in the society.

Governor Bello stressed that the health of the people of the state is paramount to the government and would therefore be given the priority it deserved, saying also that: “Nothing can be achieved without good health.”

The governor said everything needed for a hitch free distribution would be provided by the government, adding that the administration will make provision for its part of the fund in its 2020 budget.