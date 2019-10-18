Finally, FG, Labour Reach Agreement on Minimum Wage

Onyebuchi Ezigbo in Abuja

The federal government and the organised labour have reached agreement on the new minimum wage consequential adjustments.

The deal was struck late last night but the actual details across the various grade levels and wage structures were being worked out and documented by both the federal government and the unions.

Under the agreement reached between the federal government and the representatives of the labour in Abuja, the core civil servants on grade level 7 are to get 23.2 per cent adjustment; grade level 8 (20 per cent); grade level 9 (19 per cent); grade levels 10 to14 (16 per cent); and grade levels 15 to17, (14 per cent).

Others workers on grade level 7 will be given (23.2 per cent) , while grade levels 8 to14 will earn (16 per cent) and grade levels 15 to 17 (10.5 per cent).

While reacting to the agreement, the Trade Union Congress (TUC) described it as “a win-win situation”

In a statement by the TUC President, Quadri Olaleye; and Secretary General, Musa-Lawal Ozigi, the union commended the federal government and the organised labour for their patience while the National Minimum Wage negotiations lasted.

The leadership of the labour centre added that although it was a rough road, they were happy that an agreement has finally been signed.

TUC said it was not an easy journey, adding that the government’s team should be appreciated for their wisdom and sincerity.

“We commend the Head of Service of the Federation, Dr. Folashade Yemi-Esan and her team for their sincerity. Though they argued that government cannot afford to meet our earlier demand of N30, 000 minimum wage across board because of the economic situation in the country, but we made them understand that some people cannot be more Nigerian than others. If we are tightening our belts, government should also do so.”

“As an organisation and a major stakeholder in the Nigerian project we believe that the parties have done well. We shifted grounds and that is why we were able to resolve things without major injuries. It is a win-win situation.

The TUC scribe said he was particularly happy with the agreement because it has addressed some salary discrepancies and overlapping that the workers have agitated so much about, adding that this is a unique agreement and we promise to build on that by God’s grace.

Yesterday’s agreement marked the end of a protracted negotiation that had lasted for over five months.

It has also put an end to the threat of nationwide industrial action by the public service workers.