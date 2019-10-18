CHAN 2020: Togo Get Presidential Order to Upstage Home-based Eagles Saturday

Ahead of Saturday’s final clash with Nigeria in the African Nations Championship qualifying series, Togo’s home-based national football team, SparrowHawks who are billed to leave Lome for Lagos, Nigeria yesterday evening have received a morale-boosting message from President Gnassingbe.

According to Togo Tribune, the sports minister, Foli Bazi Katara delivered the message which urged the Togolese to complete the winning run they have been having against the domestic Super Eagles.

Three weeks ago, Togo won the first leg 4-1 and inflicted another 2-1 win a week later when both teams met in Senegal in the WAFU Cup.

President Gnassingbe reportedly told the team not to depend on their recent victories as they are facing a more determined Nigerian side.

The message was delivered to the team on Wednesday by a presidential delegation led by the sports minister, Foli Bazi Katara. In attendance were members of the Togolese Football Federation.

The president commended the players for not losing their heads despite not receiving their winning bonuses in the 4-1 defeat of Nigeria and for their performances at the recently concluded WAFU Cup competition in Senegal.

Meanwhile, Super Eagles Team B coach, Imama Amapakabo has listed goalkeeper Ikechukwu Ezenwa and 19 other players for the high profile come-back match against Sparrow Hawks of Togo slated for tomorrow at Agege Stadium in Lagos.

The crucial second leg match of 2020 Championship of African Nations qualifier which could be the third time in the ongoing campaign that Nigeria will come back from a scandalous first leg to grind the result in the return leg.

Nigeria will try to overturn 4-1 first leg deficit when the two team clash for the third time in one month with the just concluded WAFU tournament in Senegal as the latest installment where Nigeria fell against 1-2.

Aside Ezenwa, other top home based players invited are Enyimba International of Aba save hand Theophilus Afelokahai and Akwa United forward Mfon Udoh. Amapakabo-led lads who have been training at the FIFA Goal Project, Moshood Abiola National Stadium, Abuja since returning from their campaign at the WAFU/FOX Cup of Nations in Senegal last week and are expected to storm Lagos today (Thursday) for the game billed to hold at the Agege Stadium, Lagos.