Arrival of Lagos Photo Festival 2019

Yinka Olatunbosun

From October 27 to November 15, lovers of photography will converge on Lagos for another edition of the first international art festival of photography in Nigeria, LagosPhoto. With the aim of reclaiming public spaces, engaging the general public with multifaceted visual stories of Africa, the festival which is organised by African Artists Foundation unite local and international artists through images that embody individual experiences and identities from across Africa.

The 2019 edition marks the 10th anniversary of the LagosPhoto Festival which has as its theme, “Passports.” Some of the exhibiting photographers include Adeoku Osibodu, Alexis Fiasco, Anaka, Chukwuma Nwobi, Dan Halter, David Baptiste, Dustin Thierry, Ella Eduozor, Gaelen Pinnock, Halima Abubakar, Jamil G. Baldwin, Jenevieve Aken, Joana Choumali, Johnny Miller, Kelvin Haizel, Magda Biernat and Ian Webster, Mahmoud Hojeij, Maimouna Guerresi, Nelly Atina, Obayomi Anthony, Yinka Babalola etc.

In partnership with Canon, the festival offers a multi-venue panel discussion, workshops whilst its grand opening on October 27 will take place at the Federal Government Press Liasion Office on Broad Street.

According to the curator, the theme of “Passports” delves into the constraints and prospects of the most defining official documents one can possess. The possession of it confers certain values, ideas, liberties and restriction.

LagosPhoto Festival, founded by Azu Nwagbogu is a laboratory of ideas and a safe place for experimenting with open forms of identity. The festival is supported by US Consulate General, Lagos; Ford Foundation, TECHNO, Mike Adenuga Centre, LASPARK, Alliance Franchise amongst others.