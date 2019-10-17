We’ll Take Hard Decisions to Develop Oyo, Says Makinde

Kemi Olaitan in Ibadan

The Oyo State Governor, Mr. Seyi Makinde, wednesday said his administration would not shy away from taking hard decisions in order to set the state on a trajectory of sustainable development.

Makinde also enjoined his fellow governors not to be caged by crave for second term and advised them to prioritise service delivery to their people above their second term ambitions.

“I have seen people come to me and said I should not do some certain things or take certain decisions because of second term. Those that are interested in second term should wait at least till 2022. For now, we should do the job the people have committed to our hands and do things that will place Oyo State on the path of greatness.

“The people are the sole determinants of the fate of the politicians. Fresh term, second term are all linked to what we have for the people. During the first term, you make promises to the people and once you start ticking those boxes the people can always decide that they want you to continue,” Makinde said while receiving reports of seven committees set up by his administration.

The committees that presented their reports included the Investigative Panels on Ibarapa Polytechnic and Oke-Ogun Polytechnics; Committee on Dismissal/Retirement of Civil Servants between 2011 and 2019; Committee on Review of Contracts, Projects between 2017 and 2019; Task Force on Review of Operations at the Bola Ige International Market, Gbagi, Ibadan, among others.

Makinde told the committees that the state government would take immediate action on their recommendations and assured the people to expect full implementation of the report within four weeks.

He made specific reference to the report of the committee on the wrongful dismissal of civil servants, noting that the government would look into the recommendations of the committee to see if they would be returned to work immediately.

“I want to say that we are not going to set up any further committee to review these reports. Instead, we will go straight ahead to implement the recommendations, especially the committee that worked on the dismissed workers. This is because I believe that it is better for us to allow 100 guilty persons to go scot-free than to punish one innocent individual. I know you have done very well, looking at each individual and the issues that led to their getting dismissed. We will look at the report immediately and implement the recommendations.

“If you ask us to bring some of them back, we will bring them back almost immediately. So, I will set a time frame of four weeks for implementation of most of these reports.”