Sona Group Advocates Environmental Sustainability

Ugo Aliogo

Sona Group has advocated for environmental sustainability.

The Chairman, Sona Group Mr. Arjan Mirchandani, in a statement made available to THISDAY, said the desire of the group was to see how people maintain a clean environment.

This, he said would create an environment where people do not have to spend money on health issues. He stressed the importance of a healthy environment.

“We have families, we have children, we have plans for their future, we want to see how we can create and do our best with the knowledge and wisdom we have to maintain a clean environment so that people do not have to spend money on health issues. A healthy environment will give healthy labor and healthy culture,” he noted.

The statement further noted that the group has adopted renewable processing across some of its subsidiary companies with the setup of recycle plants, and implemented the use of bio-degradable materials for production, adding that this would help curtail and reduce the amount of potentially harmful waste generated.

Mirchandani added: “The group also espouses the use of materials that can be dissolved immediately, which could abate the issue of plastic waste pollution in the country.

“With waste recycling still being relatively unexplored in Nigeria, if more companies actively engage in recycling like Sona Group, plastic waste pollution which has now become one of the major scourges of environmental degradation in the country will be effectively controlled, promoting public health and reducing monumental loss caused by the pollution considerably. “Besides public health, other ways Nigeria as a nation could benefit from recycling include energy conservation, economic growth, conservation of natural resources, reduction of landfill waste, and several more.

“As Nigerians, we have the responsibility to ensure the environment is sustainable and healthy, and Sona Group solicits everyone to join hands in making this possible.”