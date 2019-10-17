Medical Directors Partner FG to Achieve Universal Health Coverage

Kuni Tyessi in Abuja

The Guild of Medical Directors (GMD) is set to partner with the federal government towards achieving Universal Health Coverage (UHC).

Also, the guild will ensure that individuals and communities receive the health services they need without suffering financial hardships, which is the cardinal point behind its set up.

The Public Relations Officer of the guild, Dr Biodun Ogungbo, who disclosed this in Abuja in a statement ahead of its 25th Annual General Meeting (AGM) and scientific conference, said the guild can provide access and capacity to manage many of the teeming masses going to public hospitals.

“There are private hospitals in most parts of the country, even in the remotest parts. So, the GMD while collaborating with the government can reduce the poor health indices of Nigerians. UHC is about ensuring a progressive expansion of coverage of health services and financial protection as more resources become available.

“Achieving UHC is a critical goal that most African countries are striving to achieve, which to some extent, has been realised while some challenges still need to be addressed.

“The GMD, a body of the Chief Medical Directors of some active medical practices in Nigeria, are always concerned that the critical role of the private practitioners has not been fully tapped to improve health delivery through the National Health Insurance Scheme.

“Our pivotal role in the delivery of over 70 per cent of healthcare in Nigeria places it in a strong position to assist Nigerians access health at their doorsteps.

“This promises to be a platform for providing adequate information to participants to protect the interest of both healthcare buyers and beneficiaries of medical health schemes.”

He said by interaction, revelation of the rights and privileges of the citizenry in respect of private medical practice would be known and that the need for medical entrepreneurship would be highlighted as a profitable and necessary industry for the Nigerian economy.

“It is pertinent to state that membership to the body is limited to medical directors only, but the public is invited to join us at the conference.

“Everyone is invited to contribute to the success of the conference by participating and contributing actively. We must all take the bull by the horn and address Nigeria’s health issues,” he said.