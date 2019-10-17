Lagos Tasks Agric Operators on Innovation

Oluchi Chibuzor

The Lagos State Commissioner for Agriculture, Prince Gbolahan Lawal, has urged stakeholders in the agribusiness sector to come up with innovations that would lead to improved productivity, profitability and sustainability in the agric value chain.

Lawal, disclosed this in Lagos, at a media briefing in commemoration of this year’s World Food Day Celebration in the state, while reiterating the state’s commitment to food sufficiency and consumption of wholesome and healthy food.

“I implore all stakeholders in the agricultural sector to support the state government by coming forward with ideas and suggestion that will lead to improved productivity, profitability and sustainability in the sector.

“Agriculture falls under the fourth pillar of the THEMES agenda of the state government because part of good governance is to ensure food sufficiency for the populace, not just food sufficiency, but the consumption of wholesome and healthy food. Therefore, the World Food Day is a platform to highlight the importance of food and the role being played by all Stakeholders,” he said.

The Commissioner added: “World Food Day is an event that has been earmarked for celebration by both the Food and Agricultural Organisation of the United Nations and the International Fund for Agricultural Development (IFAD) and as such is an opportunity to showcase what his Ministry has been able to do to ensure food sufficiency and the encouragement of local food contents consumed in the State.

He, however, lauded the federal government’s policy of discouraging food importation and promoting consumption of local produce, stressing that the state government aligns with the federal Government policy thus it has initiated strategies to promote local food production and consumption.