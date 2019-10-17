Jumia Urges FG to Leverage Technology for Productive Economy

The Chief Executive Officer of Jumia Nigeria, Juliet Anammah has identified access to quality education as key to managing huge population for productive economy. She therefore, called on the federal government to leverage technology to manage its huge population for productive economy.

According to her, there is a need for policies that support micro industries in order to tackle unemployment. “Providing unemployed youths with internet-enabled smartphones is one of the infrastructure that could take millions out of unemployment,” she said.

Anammah made this disclosure while speaking as a panel member at the 25th Nigerian Economic Summit in Abuja which discussed the topic on Demography: “Nigeria in 2050: boom or bust”, alongside the Founder of the Kukah Centre, Bishop Mathew Kukah, Governor of Ekiti State, Dr. Kayode Fayemi and Emir of Kano, Sanusi Lamidi Sanusi, who said Nigeria’s huge population was yet to be converted to productive use.

“We need policies that support micro industries. We have millions of people under-employed today, which is a huge challenge for the country and we need to tackle such challenge. Providing unemployed youths with enabled Internet smartphones is one infrastructure that could take millions out of unemployment,” Anammah added.

The focus of the panel session was on how Nigeria’s demographic realities could be transformed into social and business opportunities, and what are its implications on internal migration and threats to sustainable peace and security.