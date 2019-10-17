FinTech Association Appoints COO, Others

The Fintech Association of Nigeria has been strengthened with the recruitment of a Chief Operating Officer (COO), an Engagement Manager and a Relationship Manager.

A statement quoted the President of FinTechNGR, Dr. Segun Aina, to have said the new COO, Dr. Babatunde Obrimah, joined the organisation at a crucial stage to position the association as one of the most impactful on the globe.

“Obrimah is happy to join the FinTech team and expressed his intentions to ensure that FinTech Nigeria achieves its objectives of positioning FinTechNGR as one of the best in the world through synchronization of talents, capacity development, capital, markets, progressive regulation and strong government support for its members,” the statement added.

The objectives he further indicated would be activated through many programs and activities such as establishment of a unique innovation program especially for start-ups by linking talents to capital and markets as well as working with regulators to develop frameworks to support the Fintech Industry, ensure business ethics and good corporate governance.

“FintechNGR will work with government to develop policies and to institutionalize technology as the tool of the future by ensuring that Fintech Curriculum is introduced into the tertiary institutions to prepare the country for the future that will be driven by emerging technologies such as Artificial Intelligence, blockchain, virtual reality and others,” the statement added.

Obrimah, is a fintech enthusiast who has nurtured a few startups and participated in a number of Fintech activities and initiatives. He is multi-skilled with wealth of experiences spanning the banking sector, non-bank financial services consulting/project management and Public Sector. Prior to joining Fintech Nigeria, Obrimah was head of the Industrial Commodities Value Chain at NIRSAL Plc. (a subsidiary of the Central Bank of Nigeria).

Also appointed was ‘Damilola Ishie into the role of Engagement/Relationship Manager. ‘Damilola has extensive experience in the areas of Operations Analysis, Brand Management/Positioning, Strategic Business Planning/Execution, Human Resources and Business Development.

The erstwhile Administrative Secretary, Seun Folorunso has assumed a new role of Resources Manager.