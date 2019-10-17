AppsAfrica Awards Finalists Announced

The final shortlist for the 5th AppsAfrica.com Innovation Awards have been announced. The Awards celebrate the best in mobile and tech from across Africa with winners announced in Cape Town on November 11th, 2019.

The annual Awards attracted over 400 submissions from 52 countries, Nigeria inclusive, with solutions launched in African markets by start-ups, established ventures, and corporates.

The awards supported by Tencent and Mobile Monday South Africa (MOMO) provide winners with industry recognition, global publicity, and networking with over 300 industry peers at the awards party in Cape Town on November 11th on the eve of AfricaCom. Category winners are also invited to Africa Tech Summit Kigali 2020 to join over 600 tech leaders from across the continent.

At the final stage, 14 categories were selected, which include Disruptive Innovation Award; Health Tech Award; Best African App Award; Enterprise Solution Award; Blockchain Award; Media and Entertainment Award; and Educational Award. Other categories are FinTech Award, AgricTech Award; Social Impact Award; IoT Award; mCommerce Award; Changing Africa Award and Mobility Award.

The Disruptive Innovation Award was selected from KOKO Networks (Kenya), BRCK for MOJA (Kenya), Franc Group for Franc (South Africa), JOBJACK (South Africa) and Pargo (South Africa). The Health Tech Award was selected from 54gene (Nigeria), Appy Saúde (Angola) Chefaa (Egypt), Helium Health (Nigeria) and Vula Mobile (South Africa). Best African App Award was selected from Appy Saúde (Angola), Carbon (OneFi) for Carbon (Nigeria), Secureview Limited (Nigeria), T&A Developers for Field Geologist (Cameroon) and Carry1st Trivia, while the Enterprise Solution Award was selected from CTRADE Securities (Zimbabwe), Flutterwave (Nigeria), Smart Scope (Cameroon), PM Connect (United Kingdom), and Siniam (Kenya). The mCommerce Award Was selected from FIXCHAP (Tanzania), Lekkify (Nigeria), Jowato.com (Ghana), Nubian Galore(Worldwide) and One Kiosk Africa (Nigeria).