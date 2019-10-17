100 Elders Get Free Medical Treatment in Osun

Yinka Kolawole in Osogbo

At least 100 elderly persons have received free medical treatment offered by a non-profit organisation, Caring Hands International (CHI) in Osogbo, Osun State Capital to commemorate the United Nation’s International Day for Older Persons.

The Executive Director, Caring Hands International, Mrs Tola Obilomo said the plight of the older persons has become a thing of great concern and that CHI was determined to alleviate their suffering.

According to her, “most of our older persons live in abject poverty, societal neglect, loneliness and marginalisation. Apart from emotional distress and psychological trauma, a high percentage of the elderly are also exposed to diverse health concerns faced from aging process that is inevitable.”

“These are people that lived their productive lives serving humanity and the nation and contributed their quota to the development of the nation.

“But, unfortunately, in Nigeria, little or nothing has been put in place by the government to cater or contribute to the welfare of our elderly people”, Obilomo said.

Speaking on behalf of the beneficiaries, Alhaji Adebisi Badru and Mrs Marian Latona lauded Obilomo for the gesture and appealed to the state government to cater for the older persons in the state.