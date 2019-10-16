You will hear more from us, CUPP tells S’Court

Udora Orizu in Abuja

The Coalition of United Political Parties (CUPP) in reaction to a statement by the Supreme Court, describing their accusation as a campaign of calumny to blackmail the court, has said that the apex court will hear more from them.

The court, in a statement on Monday in Abuja by its spokesman Festus Akande, said the “campaign of calumny” being waged against it by CUPP, through Imo Ugochinyere, was an attempt to blackmail the court in its handling of the appeal by the PDP and Atiku.

CUPP in a statement by its spokesman, Ikenga Ugochinyere said the Supreme Court’s response is a confirmation of unholy alliance between the court and APC.

Ugochinyere insisted that there’s ongoing plan to alter the order of seniority which is used in appointing Supreme Court justices that sit on presidential appeal since 1979.

He claimed that the plan is to truncate the appeal filed by the coalition’s consensus candidate and presidential candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party, Alhaji Atiku Abubakar.

According to him, “It is noteworthy that the attack on CUPP by the highest court in the land came less than 24 hours after the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) issued its own statement in which it threw caution to the wind, fired a childish arrow at the grand opposition alliance. We know of a fact that it is not a coincidence that the two separate statements from the ruling party and the apex court came almost the same time. The releases were clearly syndicated. It is a confirmation of our long-time belief that something sinister is going on.”

“The ongoing attack on the opposition by both the Supreme Court and APC including the threats of intimidation and harm against the coalition spokesperson Ikenga Imo Ugochinyere will not make us abandon the struggle for justice/fairness and our opposition to the strange move to alter the order of seniority in composing the panel of justices to hear Atiku’s Appeal at the Supreme Court.”

“Nigerians should also note that nowhere in the entire statement did the Supreme Court summon the courage to deny the facts so clearly stated by the opposition, knowing same to be true and correct. We are therefore assuring those who have made it their new occupation to be attacking the opposition that they will soon hear from the CUPP on indisputable facts and evidence of abuse of office against them which will put a big question mark to their continued stay in the public space.”

He noted that the only way out of this is for the CJN to constitute the panel that will hear Atiku’s appeal in order of seniority in accordance with the age-long tradition that has been in practice since 1979.

“This will create a semblance of shielding the Supreme Court from the politics of the APC and hijack agenda of the federal government,” Ugochinyere added