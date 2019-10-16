Senate President Meets with Security Chiefs over Insecurity in FCT

Chuks Okocha in Abuja

The President of the Senate, Dr. Ahmad Lawan, yesterday held a crucial security meeting with top officials charged with the security of the Federal Capital Territory, Abuja.

The meeting, which held at the Senate President’s office, was also attended by key officers of the Senate.

“We are very concerned, like all of you are, about the level of security challenges in the FCT,” Lawan said in his opening remarks before the meeting went into a closed door session.

The Senate President said the meeting was to address the current security challenges in the FCT and chart the way forward.

Lawan explained the meeting was a follow-up to an earlier meeting held last week, which was meant to engage those who are directly dealing with the security issues within the FCT.

The meeting was attended by the National Security Adviser, Major General Babagana Monguno; FCT Minister, Mohammed Bello and Director General of Department of State Service, Yusuf Magaji Bichi.

Others were the Assistant Inspector General of Police, Peter Ogunyanwo, who represented the Inspector General of Police; FCT Commissioner of Police, Bala Ciroma and Permanent Secretary in the FCT Administration, Chinyeaka Ohaa.

The senators in attendance include: Senate Leader, Senator Yahaya Abdullahi; Deputy Senate Leader, Senator Robert Boroffice; Chief Whip, Senator Orji Uzor Kalu; Deputy Chief Whip, Senator Aliyu Sabi Abdullahi; Deputy Minority Leader, Senator Emmanuel Bwacha, and Minority Whip, Senator Philip Aduda.

Others were the Chairman of Senate Committee on National Security and Intelligence, Senator Abdullahi Gobir; Chairman, Senate Committee on FCT, Senator Abubakar Kyari; Chairman, Senate Committee on Police Affairs, Senator Haliru Jika; Chairman, Senate Committee on Airforce, Bala Ibn Na’allah, and Vice chairman, Senate Committee on Petroleum (Downstream), Senator Ifeanyi Ubah.