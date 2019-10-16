PTAD Conducts Verification Exercise for 11,335 Pensioners from North-west

Ebere Nwoji

The Pension Transitional Arrangement Directorate(PTAD) said it has verified the documents of a total of 11,335 pensioners from federal government parastatals, for the payment of their retirement benefits.

PTAD in a statement said the pensioners were verified during a two-week exercise it carried out recently in the north-west part of the country.

According to PTAD, the exercise took place in four centres located in Arewa House and Dakhole Angels Multipurpose Centre Kaduna, Marhaba Event Place, Kano, and Hidima Conference Centre, Bodinga Road, Sokoto.

PTAD’s Executive Secretary, Dr. Chioma Ejikeme, while giving a breakdown of the number of pensioners verified said the Kaduna Centre 1 had the highest number of 4,073 followed by Kaduna Centre 2 with 3, 170 pensioners.

According to her, Kano Centre had 2,739 and Sokoto Centre had 1,353.

“In line with PTAD’s tradition, the pensioners were treated with respect and empathy. The exercise was conducted in a conducive environment where they were also provided with lunch and medical facility to take care of any emergencies.

“The NASS members were at the verification centres to monitor the exercise. The Senate Committee Chairman on Establishment and Public Service, Sen. Ibrahim Shekarau was at Kano centre. Rt. Hon. Kabiru Alhassan Rurum, House Committee Chairman on Pensions was at the Kano and Kaduna Centres. Sen. Mpigi Barinada, Dep. Chairman, Senate Committee on Establishment and Public Service was at the Kaduna Centre. Hon. Bamidele Salam, Dep. Chairman, House committee on Pensions was at the Sokoto Centre, she said.

She appreciated members of the National Assembly for their love for the senior citizens and support for PTAD and promised to continue to work with them towards improving the welfare of pensioners.

She also thanked the Directorate staff for their commitment and the pensioners for their cooperation and assured that the upcoming verification exercise in the North Central will include all the feedback received during the North West verification exercise.

The PTAD boss, announced that the next phase of the verification exercise was scheduled for Ilorin, Minna, Jos and Lokoja in the North Central zone from Monday, October 21, 2019.

She said Pensioners should note that they need not travel to the state they retired from to be verified.

“They can be verified in any of the centres in the zone where they currently reside. They do not need to be anxious about being verified as the Directorate has the capacity to verify all pensioners who present themselves for the verification within the period slated for the exercise.”,

Ejikeme, emphasised that the on-going exercise would be for parastatal pensioners and does not include Customs, Immigration, Prisons, Civil Service, Police pensioner and others that had already been verified by PTAD.