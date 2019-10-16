PSC Insists Fresh Police Recruitment Illegal

Kingsley Nwezeh in Abuja

The Police Service Commission (PSC) yesterday denounced the recruitment list of constables released by the Nigerian Police, describing it as an act of Illegality.

The commission, in a statement issued in Abuja, said the list released by the police was in breach of the Federal Character Principle.

The PSC and the Nigerian Police have been engaged in a gritty battle of supremacy over where the power to recruit lies.

The PSC is constitutionally empowered to oversee the recruitment, discipline and promotion of police personnel.

But the Nigerian Police insist that it derives its powers to recruit under the Police Act.

The PSC maintains that part of its powers with regard to its functions in relation to rank and file was delegated to the police.

At the heat of the disagreement, the PSC announced that it had withdrawn the delegated powers granted the police.

It stated: “The Police Service Commission dissociates itself from a purported list of candidates scheduled for training and allegedly released by the Nigeria Police Force in respect of the recruitment exercise into the constable cadre of the Force.

“The commission notes that the list released by the Police is an act of illegality and from close observation was in serious breach of the Federal Character requirements.”

The statement signed by its spokesman, Mr. Ikechukwu Ani, urged “the public to be wary of the list as it will soon resume the remaining stages of the recruitment process and release the authentic list of successful candidates, local government by local government.

“The commission is presently in court against the Nigeria Police Force over the hijack of its constitutional powers to recruit and had filed originating summons and interlocutory injunction restraining the NPF from going ahead with the exercise.”

The commission noted that “the processes filed since September 27, 2019, by Chief Kanu Agabi (SAN), were brought to the knowledge of the Inspector General of Police the same day”.