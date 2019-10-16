LASUCAS Unveils Scholarship Programme to Brazil

The Centre for AfroBrazilian Studies (LASUCAS), Lagos State University (LASU) has announced admission into Celpe Bras examination training to study in Brazil on government scholarship for undergraduate and postgraduate programmes.

According to the centre, the requirement for undergraduate programme is five credits in the Senior School Certificate Examination (SSCE), conducted by the West African Examinations Council (WAEC) for candidates from ages 18-23.

For the postgraduate programme, the requirement is a minimum of a second class lower degree and the programmes would be for a period of six months from October 2019-March 2020.

Interested candidated are requested to obtain the application forms from the LASU website- www.lasu.edu.ng/lasucas after the payment of N10,000 application fee.