Ihedioha Restates Commitment To Tackling Insecurity In Imo

Amby Uneze in Owerri

Imo State Governor, Mr. Emeka Ihedioha, has again expressed his administration’s determination to secure lives and property in the state.

Speaking when he received in audience, the General Officer Commanding (GOC), 82 Division of the Nigerian Army, Enugu, Brig. General Lasisi Adeboye and his entourage at Government House, Owerri, yesterday, Ihedioha said, the successes and achievements recorded in security in the state could be attributed to the unflinching support of citizens of the state, in addition to the collaboration and synergy between the state government and security agencies.

He assured that efforts geared towards ridding the state of crimes and criminality would remain the priority of his administration. “It was challenging tackling insecurity in the state after the elections, but we have now found our rhythm in corroboration with the security agencies to deal with crime in the State.

“The Army has been working with us in tackling security challenges in the State,” he said

The governor harped on the need for continued unity and peaceful existence in the country. “We have only one nation. Nigeria is one united country and we will continue to encourage our people to promote ethos of national unity,” he said.

The governor commended the Nigerian Army for deploying General Adeboye to 82 Division and expressed hope that he would live up to expectation based on his wealth of experience.

“We want to assure you of the commitment and readiness of the government and the good people of Imo State to corroborate with the Nigerian Army in general, the 82 Division and 32 Artillery Brigade, Obinze in particular,” he said.

Earlier in his remarks, General Adeboye commended Governor Ihedioha for his unwavering commitment to ensuring the security of the people of the state, adding that the Nigerian Army appreciates his administration’s support to its operations in the state and in the nation at large.

Those present at the meeting include: Commander of 34 Artillery Brigade, Obinze, Yusuf Tukura; Imo State Commissioner of Police, Rabiu Ladodo; Chairman, Imo State Council of Traditional Rulers, Eze Sam Ohiri and some top government officials.