Group to Empower Youths for Poverty Reduction

Worried by rising youth unemployment and its attendant effects of poverty in the country, a non-profit humanitarian organisation, Abadingo Abadango Foundation (AAF) has announced plan to get the youths empowered by training them in meaningful skills.

The Founder/Chairman of the foundation, Mr. Kenny Okotie, made the announcement in Lagos, recently, during a press conference ahead of the empowerment programme.

Okotie, said the empowerment programme would be executed through cash and kind donations from well-meaning individuals, corporate organisations and governments, noting that the would-be beneficiaries would be trained through vocational skills, seminars, conferences, workshops and other empowerment initiatives, with starter packs to be given to them upon completion of their trainings.

He said: “AAF was created out of a vision and determination to stand in solidarity with the teeming army of unemployed youths of our beloved country which have been rendered destitute by extreme poverty and deprivation.

“To this end, we shall be exploring and finding solutions to the socio-economic problems responsible for the gloomy state of a once prosperous nation.”

Okotie, added that the envisaged rescue mission would afford the target youths the opportunity to be meaningfully engaged, thus bringing to the barest minimum a lot of the social vices in the country.

“Nigerian youths must start seeing the opportunities in their environment and start channeling their anger and frustration to profitable ventures,” he noted.