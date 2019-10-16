Delta NGO Donates Luxury Boat to Maritime Varsity

Sylvester Idowu in Warri

Academic activities at the Nigeria Maritime University, Okerenkoko in Warri South-west Local Government Area of Delta State received a boost with the donation of a luxury yatch by a Niger Delta-based non-governmental organisation, Centre for Peace and Environmental Justice (CEPEJ).

The 200 horse power, executive luxury speed boat was presented to the management of the university at a colourful ceremony witnessed by the management and cadets of the riverine institution.

The National Coordinator of CEPEJ, Sheriff Mulade and his team handed over the 12 passenger boat with the inscription ‘Africa 4 Peace’ to the institution as the NGO’s contribution and transport support to the university.

The Librarian, Dr. Baba Aduku, who received the luxury water cruiser on behalf of the management cadets and students, commended CEPEJ for the gesture. He described the donation as the first of it kind to the institution since its establishment, acknowledging that transportation is fundamental to the development of the university.

The Registrar, Dr. Alfred Mulade, acting Dean, Facaulty of Marine Environmental Management, Prof. Perekebina Bariwei, the Dean, Faculty of Engineering, represented by Dr. Mafel Obhuo, the Director of Regimentation and Sports Navy Commodore Kingdom Itoko (Rtd) all commended the NGO for the gesture.

Presenting the boat, Mulade said the gesture was a demonstration of the NGO’s recognition of the uniqueness of the university both in the development of human capital for the maritime industry and for the promotion of sustainable peace, security and development in the Niger Delta Region.

He called on well-meaning Nigerians, corporate organisations and international donors to support and contribute in one way or the other towards the growth of the university.