Bauchi Finance Commissioner Resigns

By Segun Awofadeji in Bauchi

Barely three months after he was sworn- in alongside other commissioners, Bauchi State Commissioner of Finance, Nura Manu Soro, has resigned from office.

Manu Soro who was sworn in on September 11, 2019 made the announcement via his verified Facebook page.

The post read, “I’ve resigned my position as Commissioner of Finance and member of the Bauchi State Executive Council. I’ll issue a press release on the situation later In Sha Allah” .

Though no reason was given for the development, THISDAY checks revealed that it may not be unconnected with the minor cabinet reshuffle announced by the government which moved Manu Soro from the Finance Ministry to the that of Youth and Sports.

All efforts to get an official reaction from the government proved abortive as all those contacted to speak declined. Also, calls put through to his number was not successful.

Bauchi State Governor, Sen Bala Muhammad, had approved a minor cabinet reshuffle by moving some of the commissioners.

According to a statement by Dr Ladan Salihu, the Commissioner of Information and Communication, Manu Soro was moved from the ministry of finance to the ministry of youth and sports while Umar Adamu was moved from ministry of water resources to ministry of finance.

Also, Barrister Jadauna Tula Gwamis was moved from the ministry of cooperatives to ministry of water resources while Usman Muhammad Saleh was moved from the ministry of youth and sports to ministry of small and medium scale enterprises.

The commissioner declared that the reshuffling is with immediate effect.