Observe Protocols in Edo, Obaseki Tells Oshiomhole

The governor of Edo State, Godwin Obaseki, has said that the National Chairman of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Adams Oshiomhole, should observe protocols while visiting the state in order to ensure less acrimony.

The governor who stated this in a statement issued on Tuesday by his special adviser on media, communication and public affairs, Crusoe Osagie, insisted that Oshiomhole was never attacked in the state as being alleged.

He stressed that the former governor never informed his office, Commissioner of Police or State Director of the Department of State Service (DSS) for security, while on visit to the state.

Obaseki maintained that he had no knowledge of the alleged attack on the residence of the APC National Chairman, adding that the report of the State Commissioner of Police, DanMallam Muhammed gave more credence to his claim.

The governor stressed that the allegations of attack came as a result of mindset of some person to cause problem in the state.

He stated: “When he wants to come to the state, he does not inform the governor, the police or the DSS but the thugs. As a former governor he ought to be informing the governor and security agencies each time he is coming into the state. “The commissioner of Police has declared the state peaceful but Oshiomhole and his cohorts were bent on making it ungovernable. But this l know the governor and security agencies would not allow.” The governor noted that Oshiomhole as a former governor should not undermine the capacity and integrity of the police. It would be recalled that the Edo State governorship election slated for next year has pitched the state governor against the APC National Chairman. The governor therefore called on government functionaries and political office holders to be circumspect in commenting on the allegations of attack against the former governor of the State.

The Chief Press Secretary to the APC national Chairman, Mr. Simon Ebegbulamu, and the APC National Publicity secretary, Mallam Lanre Issa-Onilu, had on Sunday issued statements alleging attack on the APC national chairman at his residence in Benin city on Saturday.